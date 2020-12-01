Cowboys to try again for home opener; add SFA on Friday in Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Cowboys basketball will take its second shot at officially opening up its home season on Wednesday when it hosts Dallas Christian at 6:30 in Burton Coliseum.
Admission is free to the first 2,000 fans. The game will also be broadcast live on 92.1 FM and a live video stream with audio will be available on McNeeseSports.com.
It was also announced on Tuesday that the Cowboys added a game against Stephen F. Austin for this Friday, December 4, in Nacogdoches with a 6:30 start time. In addition, McNeese will play Campbellsville-Harrodsburg in back-to-back nights, following the already scheduled game on Dec. 11 at 6:30 with an added game on Dec. 12 with a 4 p.m. tip.
“We had a game canceled (Monday’s vs. Bacone) and (SFA head coach) Kyle (Keller) called me on Sunday and said they had an opening this weekend and knew we were looking for a game,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “The contract and everything gets lined up in 24 hours. This is the most fluid season that I’ve ever seen. You have to remain flexible. We’re fortunate to get the game.”
Friday’s game will not be counted as a Southland Conference contest. The two teams do not meet in the conference season so this game will be a good measuring stick as to where the Cowboys currently are and what they need to work on.
“We always want to try and challenge ourselves a few times in every preseason, which we’ve done,” said Schroyer. “This will be not different. It’s going to be a huge challenge for our guys to go up there but one that we’re looking forward to. This league has gotten better and better every year I’ve been here and Stephen F. is a huge reason for that. They’re a good program and have been that for a long time. We’ll learn a lot about ourselves but I know our guys are looking forward to going up there and playing.”
With the revolving door of scheduling never slowing due to the COVID-19 virus, McNeese’s previously scheduled opener on Monday night against Bacone College was canceled due to several players for Bacone testing positive for the virus.
In its place, McNeese (0-1) went toe-to-toe against itself in a Blue-White scrimmage that saw the White team come out on top by an 88-67 score after being led by senior transfer forward Carlos Rosarios’ 28 points.
Dallas Christian will enter Wednesday’s game officially 2-0 on the season but has played seven total games. Five of those were considered exhibition contests for the Crusaders, all losses.
