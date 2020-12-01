Avoiding online shopping scams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Shopping online may be more convenient these days especially in light of the pandemic, but it’s also an easy way to fall into the trap of an online scammer.
It happens often around the holiday season: scammers claiming to have the last big-ticket gift item, but it turns out to be a ploy to steal your money or personal information.
“They know that these are hot items, so what they do is they’ll put out fake ads on social media,” said Angela Guth with the Better Business Bureau. “They’ll even use popups while you’re just searching. Whenever you click on those ads, you get pulled into the excitement of ‘Oh my gosh, I finally found my item.’ Always do your research.”
Guth offers advice on how to tell if a website is legitimate.
“The first thing you always need to look for is that https up a the very top. With that s on the end of http, it means that it is a secure site. You want to make sure that it’s Google searchable. The reason why I say that is people have clicked on ads before, and it brings them to a site, and it looks legitimate, but if you would have back tracked and went to Google and just typed in the name of the company, you can’t even find that actual website because it is a fake site.”
Guth recommends looking around the website to determine if it’s real.
“When you go down to the bottom of these business websites, there’s privacy policies. There’s contact us information and, of course, it will always say when the site was created. Those are key indicators for you to just make sure that you’re on a site that is legitimate.”
Lake Area resident Allie Snider says she usually sticks with familiar websites to avoid getting scammed.
“If I do try something new, then I definitely want to see if they have an Instagram or social media presence to see if it’s legit,” Snider said.
“I’d probably try to read reviews or look up the site and see if anyone else has bought from there to find out how legit it is.” said Lake Area resident Olivia Desantos.
Guth also recommends using a credit instead of a debit card so it’s easier to get transactions disputed if the seller turns out to be fraudulent.
