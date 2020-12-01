Area COVID hospitalizations drop slightly, three more deaths reported in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana dropped slightly Tuesday.
There are 104 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 5, down from 111 on Monday, according to the latest numbers released by the state. Region 5 includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
There were three new confirmed deaths reported in Region 5 - all of those in Calcasieu Parish.
There were also 227 new cases reported Tuesday, but the state Department of Health said that number included data that should have been reported Sunday and Monday, but wasn’t due to a processing error.
Statewide, there were 5,326 new cases and 35 new deaths reported.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 227 new confirmed cases
· 3 new confirmed death
· 13 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 159 new confirmed cases
· 3 new confirmed deaths
· 7 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 8 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 22 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 6 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 32 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 2 new confirmed cases
· 2 new confirmed death
· 3 probable deaths
