Newcomer Carlos Rosario sinks 28 points to lead White to win over Blue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It wasn’t the home opener that was originally scheduled but the McNeese Cowboys basketball team got to display its talents in front of its fans for the first time since last March when the team held an intrasquad Blue-White scrimmage which was penciled in after McNeese’s original opponent, Bacone College, canceled due to multiple COVID-19 positive tests.
Led by a 28-point outing from newcomer Carlos Rosario, the White team used a couple of second half bursts to pull away from the Blue squad with an 88-67 victory.
Rosario, a senior forward transfer from Pensacola College, connected on 13 of 18 shots from the field with all 13 makes coming in the paint. He scored 16 of his points in the second half on 8 of 10 shooting.
“I like Carlos a lot,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “He’s a big, physical kid who continues to get better. He makes contested layups. As simple as that may sound, when you’re a big kid and you make contested layups, it’s advantageous for the team.”
Going up against Rosario for the Blue team was Mississippi State senior forward transfer KeyShawn Feazell who led all players with 15 rebounds to go along with 17 points behind 8 of 11 shooting.
Redshirt freshman guard Collin Warren led the Blue team with 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting, including a team-high three 3-pointers made, and Jeremy Harrell added 12 points for the Blue.
Joining Rosario in double-digit scoring for the White saw Chris Orlina and A.J. Lawson each sank 17 points while Florida Gulf Coast transfer Zach Scott added 12.
The White team dished out 20 assists while turning it over just 10 times, and hit 57 percent from the field (35 of 61) including an eye-popping 66 percent (21 of 32) in the second half.
The White led 39-35 at the half then methodically pulled away in the second half and ended the game on a 13-2 run in the final four minutes.
McNeese will attempt to officially open up its home season on Wednesday when it hosts Dallas Christian at 6:30 in Burton Coliseum.
WHITE SCORING:
Carlos Rosario 13-18 0-0 2-4 28; Chris Orlina 6-6 0-0 5-5 17; AJ Lawson 7-14 0-1 3-5 17; Zach Scott 5-8 2-4 0-0 12; Myles Hutchinson 2-3 1-2 4-4 9; Dru Kuxhausen 2-9 1-7 0-0 5; Harwin Francois 0-3 0-1 0-0 0; Colson Snider 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-61 4-15 14-18 88.
BLUE SCORING:
Collin Warren 9-18 3-6 2-2 23; KeyShawn Feazell 8-11 1-2 0-1 17; Jeremy Harrell 4-10 0-2 4-5 12; Braelon Bush 3-7 2-5 0-0 8; Ra’Shawn Langston 2-9 1-7 0-0 5; Evan Palmquist 1-6 0-4 0-0 2; Luis Rivas 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 7-26 6-8 67.
