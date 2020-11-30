First Alert Forecast: Coldest temps of the season tonight with many areas dropping below freezing.

So you should protect any outdoor plants that could be damaged by frost if you live anywhere north of the Intracoastal. Bring in any plants that you can or cover with cloth those you cannot. Make sure any outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold or bring them inside if possible. Areas north of I-10 could be cold enough for water pipes to freeze, especially those with a lot of exposed pipes. You can wrap pipes in insulation or leave a faucet dripping to ensure water continues to move and is less likely to freeze causing pipes to burst. Keep in mind hurricane damage could have exposed more pipes than you would normally have exposed, so check around your home.