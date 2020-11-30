First Alert Forecast: Coldest temps of the season tonight with many areas dropping below freezing.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A strong cold front moved through Sunday and it has been windy and cold since then. Tonight, will likely be the coldest night of season thus far if the wind subsides and the skies remain clear. The forecast is based on perfectly clear and calm conditions overnight; however, if the wind does not calm fully, we could be a few degrees warmer.
Temperatures will fall rapidly tonight with winds quickly subsiding and eventually going calm before midnight. This means by Tuesday morning lows will range from the mid 20s north of I-10 to the upper 30s at the coast. All areas north of the Intracoastal Waterway will see frost and areas north of US Hwy 190 and Hwy 12 will likely drop below 28 degrees for a few hours.
So you should protect any outdoor plants that could be damaged by frost if you live anywhere north of the Intracoastal. Bring in any plants that you can or cover with cloth those you cannot. Make sure any outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold or bring them inside if possible. Areas north of I-10 could be cold enough for water pipes to freeze, especially those with a lot of exposed pipes. You can wrap pipes in insulation or leave a faucet dripping to ensure water continues to move and is less likely to freeze causing pipes to burst. Keep in mind hurricane damage could have exposed more pipes than you would normally have exposed, so check around your home.
A warming trend begins Tuesday as southerly winds return, but it will still be cool during the day with highs only climbing into the upper 50s to near 60 degree range. Clouds will be increasing late Tuesday ahead of the next cold front.
A reinforcing cold front will arrive Wednesday with chance of rain followed by another round of cooler weather for the end of the week and weekend. Lows will likely reach the 30s again Friday through Sunday mornings; and frost is possible again in some areas especially Saturday.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
