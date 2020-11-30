Delhi vs. Grand Lake named TDL Game of the Week for the second round of the playoffs

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week returns to Jennings for the third time this season, but the Bulldogs won’t be the home team. The TDL Game of the Week for the second round of the playoffs is a matchup between 19th-seeded Delhi (2-5) and No. 3 Grand Lake (5-1). Due to the damage sustained at Grand Lake’s football stadium because of Hurricane Laura, Grand Lake has played all of its games this season away from home.