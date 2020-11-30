Delhi vs. Grand Lake named TDL Game of the Week for the second round of the playoffs

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week returns to Jennings for the third time this season, but the Bulldogs won’t be the home team. The TDL Game of the Week for the second round of the playoffs is a matchup between 19th-seeded Delhi (2-5) and No. 3 Grand Lake (5-1). Due to the damage sustained at Grand Lake’s football stadium because of Hurricane Laura, Grand Lake has played all of its games this season away from home.
The Hornets come into the playoffs as a top-3 seed for the first time since resurrecting its football program in 2013. A win over the Bears would also give them their first quarterfinal appearance in school history.
Grand Lake will come into the game having not played since November 5— a 47-6 win over Gueydan. The Hornets had an off week, a game canceled because of contract tracing due to COVID-19 and a bye week to open the playoffs. Delhi meanwhile upset Arcadia in the first round of the playoffs, 14-12.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
