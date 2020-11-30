COVID hospitalizations in SWLA top 100 for first time since Aug. 7

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to rise, both in Southwest Louisiana and across the state.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 111 patients hospitalized with the virus in Region 5, which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.
The number marked a 21-patient increase from the 90 COVID hospitalizations reported Sunday. It also marked a 71-patient rise from the beginning of the month, when there were 30 patients hospitalized with the virus.
It is the first time Aug. 7 that COVID hospitalizations reached 100 in the area. However, at that point, the number was declining. The statewide mask mandate was put into place on July 13, when there were 131 hospitalizations from the virus in Region 5. Eleven days later, on July 24, COVID hospitalizations hit a peak of 167 before they began to decline.
Eleven new cases were reported in Region 5 Monday, the lowest single-day increase in at least three weeks. The same was true statewide, in which 112 new cases were reported.
One new probable death from COVID was reported in Region 5 (in Calcasieu) and 11 new confirmed and two new probable COVID deaths were reported statewide. One new confirmed death was reported in Vernon, which is in Region 6.
Statewide, the Department of Health on Monday reported 1,241 hospitalizations from COVID-19, more than doubling from 596 on Nov. 1.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 0 new confirmed death
· 13 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 11 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 7 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 5 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 1 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 0 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 0 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 3 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed death
· 3 probable deaths
