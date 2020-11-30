Coach Orgeron ‘very disappointed’ in the LSU offense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The much maligned LSU defense actually showed up against Texas A&M, holding the Aggies to only 13 offensive points. A&M could only muster 2-of-16 on third down conversions. They weren’t the problem on Saturday night. That went to the offense.
“I’m very disappointed in the offense. We didn’t have any rhythm. We went with Max (Johnson), thought we could do some quarterback runs. We couldn’t block them up front. Their front played very well, give them credit. Minus 3 turnovers, you’re not going to win -3 in the turnover battle. We got to take care of the football batter. We got a lot of young football players out there, they just got to learn how to play. We got to keep fighting,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
Starting quarterback, TJ Finley, went 9-of-25 passing, for 118 yards and two interceptions. After his pick-six, Coach O gave him some constructive criticism.
“I told him just protect the football. Don’t throw the ball away like that. It was a freshman mistake. I wanted him to learn that’s not acceptable. Just take the sack. But don’t throw the football away,” said Orgeron.
The Tigers end their 2020 regular season with games against Alabama, Florida, and Ole Miss. The defense appears to be on upward trend, but the offense will need a tuneup.
“We win as a team, we lose as a team. We’ve had some games where we scored 40 points and lost. We can’t look at it like that. I will say I was pleased with the defensive effort, to hold them to 13 points. Give Bo Pelini credit, the defensive staff, and the players. We played very well up front. We gave up too many yards to Spiller, but for the most part we played well,” said Orgeron.
