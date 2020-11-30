CITGO 6 family hopes for growing movement to end injustice in Venezuela

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Conviction and sentencing of the CITGO 6 on Thanksgiving was a huge disappointment to the family of Tomeu Vadell, formerly the refinery manager of CITGO near Lake Charles. And family members consider it a “slap in the face” that a judge in Venezuela delivered the verdicts and sentenced the men on Thanksgiving.
CITGO, south of Sulphur, is owned by PDVSA, the state oil company in Venezuela.
Just before Thanksgiving 2017 they were summoned to Venezuela under the guise of a business meeting. Now, three years later, his family says it was a sham trial with no human rights groups or media allowed.
“They’re supposed to allow human rights and media because it’s a public trial. Not allowing them in means they should null the trial and they should be let go,” said Veronica Vadell Weggeman, daughter of Tomeu.
The U.S. State Department has condemned the “wrongful” convictions.
The men were accused of corruption dealing with refinancing CITGO debt; a refinancing family members say did not happen. The family members say now there is perhaps a clearer path forward to freedom.
“Everytime it seemingly gets worse, we just get stronger and we push harder. And we’re going keep pushing and allies such as Governor Richardson are going to keep efforts up. This only empowers us more,” said Cristina Vadell, daughter.
Former New Mexico governor and diplomat Bill Richardson is among those working to help secure Tomeu Vadell’s release.
Some speculate Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will want to improve relations with the U.S. under President-elect Biden and act accordingly.
Family members hope that is so.
“I hope he’s right that the Venezuelan government makes a better decision, at least before Christmas,” said Cristina.
Vadell’s wife, Dennysse, and three adult children, spoke to the 61 year old husband and father after the trial. They worry about his health:
“He’s still very thin, he seems kind of feeble, he shakes a little bit. This has definitely taken a toll on him and the other men, for sure.” said son, Diego Vadell.
Tomeu wrote a letter released by his attorney on Thanksgiving, saying he suffers for the pain caused to his family, writing that it was proven that he is innocent, and hopeful that justice will prevail.
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy released a statement saying,
“It is absolutely unacceptable that the CITGO 6 were convicted on baseless corruption charges. Tomeu Vadell and the five other Americans should be released immediately so they can be reunited with their families,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy says he will continue to work with other groups, including the Vatican, to secure Vadell’s release.
