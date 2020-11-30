Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for holiday sponsors

“So many people have lost so much because of the hurricanes,” says Alex Stinchcomb, marketing and development manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA. “They’ve lost their job because of COVID. Or they’re just having a really tough year in general. And so they may not be able to provide the Christmas that they normally would for their kids. So we’re able to help with that or give additional gifts or even a little money to give just a little help for this year, a little hope for Christmas. And maybe put a smile on a little’s face. I think that’s extremely important.”