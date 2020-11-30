Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for holiday sponsors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA has created a new version of their “Adopt a Little” program to help provide Christmas gifts this year.
Between the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the two hurricanes, the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization has had a difficult year. Due to these setbacks, their “Adopt a Little” program was canceled. But the organization has brought it back just in time for the holidays.
Registration is now open for their “Adopt a Little” Christmas program.
“So many people have lost so much because of the hurricanes,” says Alex Stinchcomb, marketing and development manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA. “They’ve lost their job because of COVID. Or they’re just having a really tough year in general. And so they may not be able to provide the Christmas that they normally would for their kids. So we’re able to help with that or give additional gifts or even a little money to give just a little help for this year, a little hope for Christmas. And maybe put a smile on a little’s face. I think that’s extremely important.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA has 55 littles that are in need of a sponsor this season. They hope to have all their gifts and donations in by Dec. 7, 2020 which will allow them enough time to make sure every one of those littles will have something to open this season.
Anyone who is interested in the program can email alex@bbbsswla.org.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.