REPORT: Pro-Bowl LT Armstead out for game against Broncos after positive COVID-19 test
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) runs through drills against defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during NFL football practice in New Orleans, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool) (Source: Gerald Herbert)
By Spencer Chrisman | November 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 2:57 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints will be without another starting offensive lineman on Sunday, when the Saints take on the Denver Broncos.

Saints Pro-Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for the game against the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints were already without starting guard Andrus Peat with a concussion. Peat suffered the concussion in the second quarter of the Saints’ win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

