LSU falls 20-7 at No. 5 Texas A&M

After the second interception, which was returned for a 15-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, Max Johnson was put in at QB for the remainder of the game. Johnson was 14-of-22 for 113 yards and one touchdown. Terrace Marshall Jr. led all receivers with 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. LSU’s lone score was a 3-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Marshall. It capped off a 14-play, 81-yard drive with :38 remaining in the game.