Former McNeese defensive back Colby Burton announces transfer to ULM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese cornerback Colby Burton announced he’s transferring to ULM via Twitter on Friday. Burton will be heading to play for former McNeese head coach (2006-2015) Matt Viator.
“Coach Viator recruited me out of high school, right before (Lance) Guidry got the head coaching job at McNeese. When coach Viator went to Monroe, he offered me Monroe and I flipped commitments from McNeese to Monroe. But then I decided to flip back to McNeese and ended up going to McNeese. So, it’s always been a ‘am I supposed to be there’ type of thing,” Burton said.
Burton originally announced he was transferring from McNeese on September 22. Burton says he will always remain thankful for the opportunity Lake Charles gave him.
“I am glad I went to McNeese and was able to develop and meet some genuine people and be coached by some great coaches that molded me into who I am today. But now, I am ready to take that leap,” Burton said.
In 2018, the cornerback broke up 10 passes and grabbed two interceptions, helping lead the Southland’s second-best defense that season. He was awarded a first-team All-Southland Conference honor for his play.
In 2019, which was supposed to be Burton’s senior season, he suffered an ankle injury in the Pokes home opener against Southern and would be out for the year. After taking that time off, he’s more ready than ever to be back out on the field.
“I am excited to see everything pay off. I was really supposed to be done playing football if you think about it, 2019 was my senior year,” Burton said. “When I first broke my ankle, I didn’t know why that happened. Now, it’s unfolding. I am excited to see the rest of my story unfold and to see where God takes this journey.”
