FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain continues through Sunday, but a big cool down arrives Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain has been off and on all day as we are still watching the low pressure working its way to the east very slowly. Rain will continue as we head through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours and will be heavy at times, but the good news is the severe threat remains very low.
Temperatures this afternoon have been around 8-10 degrees cooler than our Friday as we have been held into the upper 50′s for inland areas and lower 60′s for areas along and south of I-10. Any plans that you have this evening that require you heading out will need to be accompanied by the rain jacket or umbrella as we will continue to see light to moderate rain moving through at times. As for our temperatures we will be holding pretty steady as dew points will remain in the middle 50′s and with the clouds and rain it will keep our temperatures in the middle and upper 50′s. Middle 50′s is where we are heading for our Sunday morning and really we won’t be warming up too much as we see a strong front pushing in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower and middle 60′s by lunchtime and then our front will be moving through bringing much cooler and drier weather in for the afternoon and that will allow temperatures to quickly fall. Go ahead and grab that heavier coat because as we head into the new week we will see highs back into the middle and upper 50′s.
Sunshine will return as we head into Monday and Tuesday as high pressure builds in and will continue to bring winds out of the north and northwest, which will continue to keep highs much below average. Highs Monday and Tuesday will only be in the middle and upper 50′s despite the fact we will see plenty of sunshine. The bigger story will be the overnight lows as we are going to be cold and watching the likelihood of widespread frost across all of Southwest Louisiana with a chance of a freeze across much of the area especially north of I-10. That will begin to change as we head into Wednesday as we see winds turning more southerly as we watch another front arriving and bringing the chance of showers and a few storms.
The rain chances will be highest as we head into Wednesday and Wednesday night as the front moves through the region and unlike this weekend where we are seeing unsettled weather over several days this will be a quick mover. Highs reach the lower 60′s that afternoon and then they fall once again as we are back into the upper 50′s for next weekend. If you are a fan of the cooler weather the good news is that we have plenty of that on the way, and if you love the sunshine then we have that on the way as well! Have a great rest of your Saturday and an amazing Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
