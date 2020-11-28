FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain continues through Sunday, but a big cool down arrives Monday

Temperatures this afternoon have been around 8-10 degrees cooler than our Friday as we have been held into the upper 50′s for inland areas and lower 60′s for areas along and south of I-10. Any plans that you have this evening that require you heading out will need to be accompanied by the rain jacket or umbrella as we will continue to see light to moderate rain moving through at times. As for our temperatures we will be holding pretty steady as dew points will remain in the middle 50′s and with the clouds and rain it will keep our temperatures in the middle and upper 50′s. Middle 50′s is where we are heading for our Sunday morning and really we won’t be warming up too much as we see a strong front pushing in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower and middle 60′s by lunchtime and then our front will be moving through bringing much cooler and drier weather in for the afternoon and that will allow temperatures to quickly fall. Go ahead and grab that heavier coat because as we head into the new week we will see highs back into the middle and upper 50′s.