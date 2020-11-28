COVID-19 update from Thanksgiving holiday

As of November 26, there are 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 31 on Nov. 10, when they took a sharp turn upward. (Source: Louisiana Department of Health)
By Johnathan Manning | November 28, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 11:22 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the Thanksgiving holiday, which includes Black Friday, 5 new confirmed deaths and 191 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were seen in SWLA.

The rising hospitalization numbers reflect a statewide trend in which hospitalizations from the virus have increased by more than 450 in just over two weeks. There are now 1,074 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, up from 622 on Nov. 9.

COVID-19 IN SWLA

REGION 5

· 191 new confirmed cases

· 5 new confirmed death

· 12 probable deaths

CALCASIEU PARISH

· 129 new confirmed cases

· 2 new confirmed deaths

· 6 probable deaths

ALLEN PARISH

· 15 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

BEAUREGARD PARISH

· 26 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed deaths

· 4 probable deaths

CAMERON PARISH

· 1 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

JEFF DAVIS

· 20 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed death

· 2 probable deaths

VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)

· 24 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed death

· 3 probable deaths

