COVID-19 update from Thanksgiving holiday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the Thanksgiving holiday, which includes Black Friday, 5 new confirmed deaths and 191 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were seen in SWLA.
As of November 26, there are 90 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 31 on Nov. 10, when they took a sharp turn upward.
The rising hospitalization numbers reflect a statewide trend in which hospitalizations from the virus have increased by more than 450 in just over two weeks. There are now 1,074 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, up from 622 on Nov. 9.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 191 new confirmed cases
· 5 new confirmed death
· 12 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 129 new confirmed cases
· 2 new confirmed deaths
· 6 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 15 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 26 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 1 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 20 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed death
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 24 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed death
· 3 probable deaths
