TDL Playoff Week 1: Scores and highlights

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although the last eight weeks of TDL have been unconventional, we made it through, and now, we have made it to the first week of playoff football.
The first playoff game of the week opens with No. 28 Northwood traveling to No. 5 Leesville. However, don’t let the seedings fool you, as Northwood may be the best 28 seed the playoffs have seen in some time.
Hamilton Christian had to pull out of the Division IV playoffs due to a positive COVID-19 test.
