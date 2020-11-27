SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | November 27, 2020 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 9:55 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2020.

Shakena Ann Ardoin, 31, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Raven Lloyd Hatfield Jr., 29, Livingston, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hector Monterroso, 27, Sulphur: First offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer.

Chase Allen Eckman, 29, Hamshire, TX: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; First offense illegal carrying of weapons; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Myreonta Laderek Glodd, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; strangulation.

Brandon Paul Castille, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.