Sports Person of the Week - Ethan Bazinet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When opposing teams line up to face the Basile Bearcats one of the things they have to prepare for is their running game, which is led by junior running back Ethan Bazinet.
“You know he’s just a hard worker” said head coach Kevin Bertrand. “He doesn’t get a lot of recognition for what he does. Maybe he runs the ball well and he does score touchdowns for us, but his blocking is outstanding!”
Basile, behind its new veer offense is coming off a big 42 - 25 win against rival Oberlin in the win, Bazinet rushed for over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns.
“It’s only the line. They practice, they get better and better” said junior running back Ethan Bazinet. “They learn who they have to block and we learn which holes we have to hit so all credit to them.”
Last season the Oberlin Tigers beat Basile twice.
“Oh I thought we played well” said coach Bertrand. “It took our defense a little while to catch up to them. They’re a fast team and it took us a while to get use to that, but once we got use to that I think we did a really good job in the second half defensive wise, and just to see us come out and play a four-quarter ball game like that against a good team like that it just made me proud.”
The shortened season has presented new challenges for Bazinet and company, but he still feels like he can go above and beyond for his team.
“So far yeah but I feel like I can do more for my team” said Bazinet.
The growth he has experienced from from the time he was a freshman up until now has motivated coach Bertrand and the rest of the team.
Coach: “To see him be able to grow as a young man and he’s been starting for us since he was a Freshman. Just to be able to see him grow it makes us think we’re doing something right.”
The Bearcats are 4-2 and are headed to the first round of the playoffs on Friday. Moving forward they want to show up each week and keep playing good Bearcat Football.
“Play each week. Worry about each week” said Bazinet. “Go in as a team and see how far we can go.”
The Bearcats are set to play in the first round of the playoffs against Magnolia.
“Well again we’re taking this week and we’re taking this week seriously” said coach Bertrand. “It’s the first round of the playoffs you don’t want to slip up now. We think we’ve been playing good ball the last few weeks so we want to continue that and we want to carry it over into Friday.”
