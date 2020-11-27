Sewage leaking into DeQuincy neighborhood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A sewage leak off William Still Street and Allen Street in DeQuincy is spilling into the streets, ditches, and yards of homeowners in the area.
DeQuincy City Councilwoman, Daisy Cole, covers this District 4 area. Cole says the sewage spilling out is being flushed from the North side of town, flowing onto William Still Street, then to the sewer pond. She says the City says they are studying ways to alleviate the problem, but “that’s just not cutting it,” according to her.
DeQuincy Mayor Riley Smith says an engineer has been sent to the area to check out the problem. Mayor Smith says it will be a costly issue. He says city leaders are waiting on the final report to come back so they can fix the leak.
