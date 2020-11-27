LSU announces PMAC COVID-19 protocols

The following information is from LSU Sports.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In coordination with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, LSU Athletics Friday announced plans welcoming ticketed fans to the Maravich Center for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season.
In order to accommodate fans and to comply with public health guidelines, LSU is implementing numerous changes to its gameday policies and the Maravich Center will open the season with 25 percent capacity.
The health and safety of fans is the top priority in LSU Athletics’ planning and preparation for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball season inside the Maravich Center. Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in the arena, and physical distancing will be mandatory.
A comprehensive and regularly updated list of all COVID-19 related changes and fan notifications can be found below. Fans can also receive updates with the new LSU Sports Mobile App.
The men’s basketball home opener is Monday night at 7 p.m. against Southeastern and the women will play their home opener on Friday, Dec. 4, against UCF at 6 p.m.
LSU Athletics officials reminds fans plans for the 2020-21 season are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.
Season ticket holders that opted in for the 2020-21 year have been given the opportunity to select their tickets for men’s basketball over the past week. The LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact with ticket holders on next steps in the distribution process. A limited number of non-conference single-game tickets may be available for purchase at lsutix.net on a game-by-game basis.
Student tickets will be made available for all home games. LSU Athletics will be in contact with students via email with details.
Seating for women’s basketball games will be general admission seating through LSUtix.net. Seats available will be physically distanced per updated directives.
Reserved and free parking lots will open three hours before tipoff. All reserved parking lots will require a permit. The LSU Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticket holders with information on obtaining a paid parking permit. Ticket holders in free lots will not need a permit.
Based on updated directives from the Governor’s office and state public health officials, alcohol sales WILL NOT be available for purchase in general or premium areas of the Maravich Center. This is subject to change and LSU will continue to coordinate with state officials.
Fans will not have access to the arena floor which will be limited to the teams, coaching staff, institutional personnel and officials who are in the Southeastern Conference testing protocols. Fans will be asked to stay at least 12 feet from any of the floor seats adjacent to the court.
Arena entrances will open one hour prior to tip this season and all fans will need to enter through the upper ramps of the Maravich Center and sit in your assigned seats. Masks must be worn at all times except for when actually eating and drinking.
Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season. LSU Athletics is asking all Tiger fans to adhere to health and safety guidelines as directed by public health officials. Geaux Safe and other in-venue policies remain in place for 2020-21 and LSU officials are asking fans to reduce what they bring to games to help minimize contact points for bag checks.
Fans with questions regarding any LSU Athletics policy should contact LSU Guest Services at (225) 578-4085 or the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at (225) 578-0100 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CT). This service will also be available before, during and after LSU Athletics events. Follow live updates @LSUgameops on Twitter and with the new LSU Sports Mobile App on Apple and Android devices.
2020-21 LSU Athletics Facilities - Plans and Policies (as of Nov. 23, 2020)
Fan Attendance Goals
- Provide a safe experience for student-athletes, staff and fans.
- Comply with state and CDC guidelines.
- Comply with NCAA and SEC fan health and safety guidelines.
- Follow achievable health recommendations from CDC, WHO and other health authorities.
- Implement a comprehensive plan to accommodate maximum permitted stadium capacity.
Capacity & Ticketing
- The Maravich Center capacity is currently limited to 25 percent. The LSU Athletic Ticket office will work to seat singles and groups of up to approximately 8 people as close to their original seat locations as possible.
- Season ticket holders should expect their total allotment of tickets could be reduced in order to ensure a maximum number of ticket holders can attend games in 2020-21.
- All tickets will be mobile. Fans should access their account on LSUtix.net or from the new LSU Sports Mobile App.
- Mobile tickets will be distributed for the entire scheduled basketball seasons (rather than game-by-game).
Student Tickets
- LSU Athletics will be in contact with students via email with details.
- LSU students will be able to enter through any gate.
- The Student section will remain in the east side of the Maravich Center.
- Students will be grouped for physical distancing.
Fan Safety Precautions
- Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician.
- Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required on campus and inside the Maravich Center. Face masks may be temporarily removed while consuming food and beverages.
- Face shields should only be worn in combination with a face mask.
- Physical distancing will be mandatory in all areas.
- Fans must follow all safety and health guidelines as indicated by on-premise signage.
- Fans are not permitted to smoke or vape on LSU campus.
- Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season.
- Fans are asked to reduce what they bring to minimize contact points and bag searches. Geaux Safe and other in-venue policies remain in place for 2020-21.
- All transactions will be cashless.
Enhanced Sanitation & Cleaning Protocols
- All industry-standard ICS cleaning and disinfection best practices for seating, concourses, restrooms and other areas have been implemented.
- Staff have completed a top-to-bottom deep cleaning and sanitation of athletics venues
- Restrooms will be regularly disinfected.
- Additional staff will be on site dedicated solely to cleaning and disinfecting.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided at all levels and at concession stands and bathrooms.
- Hand-washing stations have been installed.
- Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed.
Physical Distancing
- Fans should maintain 6-feet of physical distancing at all times.
- Elevator use will be limited capacity and restricted to immediate family units. Fans who need to use elevators are encouraged to arrive early.
- Physical distancing will be enforced at all gates, concessions stands, restrooms and merchandise stands.
- Fans will be encouraged to use stairs and ramps rather than the elevator when possible.
- Staff will monitor lines for restrooms for physical distancing.
- There will be outdoor options for fans available on both the east and west sides of the Maravich Center.
Entry
- Doors will open one (1) hour to tipoff this season.
- Fans should proceed up the Maravich Center ramps and can enter through any of the upper concourse level doors of the venue.
- Clear Bag Policy remains in place, though fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the venue.
- Bag checks will be very limited and times of entry increased for those fans who bring bags into the Maravich Center.
- Medical bags may be checked in the upper south concourse entrance or at the elevator on ground level at the lower southeast entrance.
Parking Lots
- Reserve and free parking lots will open three (3) hours before tipoff.
- North Stadium Drive will be closed to through traffic two hours before tipoff.
- All reserved parking lots will require a parking permit. The LSU Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticketholders with details on parking passes
- Shuttles will not be available at this time.
- There will be limited complimentary ADA Parking accommodated in Lot 101 with proper identification/license tags.
- 2020-21 Basketball Parking Maps: Men’s | Women’s
Band and Cheer
- Bands will not be allowed at the Maravich Center until further notice.
- On-court performances, presentations and recognitions shall be prohibited including, but not limited to, sponsor and donor recognitions and athletic department student-athlete and team recognitions.
Concessions
- All transactions will be cashless.
- Limited concession stands will be open. Concession stands that cannot accommodate physical distancing in lines will be closed.
- Based on updated directives from the Governor’s office and state public health officials, alcohol sales WILL NOT be available for purchase in general or premium areas of the Maravich Center. This is subject to change and LSU will continue to coordinate with state officials.
- Concession stands will offer a simplified menu with only pre-packaged items to minimize contact with food and decrease transaction times.
- Pre-packaged condiments will be provided to fans.
- Refill stations have been disabled. Fans will receive refills from the concession stand.
Maravich Center Premium Areas
- The Legends Club will not be open this season due to seating and capacity restrictions.
