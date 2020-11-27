Local businesses offering deals for Small Business Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Small Business Saturday is tomorrow and gives smaller local stores a chance to compete with larger ones.
The following businesses will be offering special deals and discounts to customers:
- Accessory Zone (2801 Ryan Street, Suite 500, Lake Charles; Across Ryan Street from their old location) 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Bayou Rum (20909 South Frontage Road, Lacassine) 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. They will be offering free tours and tastings as well as BOGO merchandise with equal or lesser value on select inventory.
- CC’s Pawn Superstore (628 E. Prien Lake Road, Lake Charles) 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Clean Juice Lake Charles (4503 Nelson Road, Lake Charles) 8 a.m. to 7 pm. Their cleanse program will be 20% off.
- Crave Gourmet (2801 Ryan Street, Suite 100, Lake Charles)
- Edible Arrangements (4110 Lake Street, Suite 200, Lake Charles) 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Buy 1, get 1 free edible to go chocolate dipped fruit cone
- House of Sole (3113 Ryan Street, Lake Charles) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closeout sale on all retired models and colors of shoes.
- Kreations Embroidery & Gifts (3121 Ernest Street, Lake Charles) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Niche Creative Studio (4700 Common Street, Lake Charles) 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- RhinoPOP (LLC4211 Lake Street, Suite 40, Lake Charles, LA 70605) 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. They have Swag Bags filled with a bag of popcorn, coupon & some more surprises for the 1st 10 customers to come in and purchase of $10.00 or more as well as the 1st 10 customers to come in and Pre-order & Pay for Christmas Gift Baskets or Glazed Holiday Nuts. Several Sale Items and Pre-Ordering for Christmas orders will be taken in person, email, Facebook or Instagram. Call 337-564-6290.
- S&M Family Outlet (3622 Ryan Street, Lake Charles) 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 50% off all clothing & shoes until 2 p.m.; 40% from 2 p.m. to closing
- Ship to Shore (4313 Lake Street, Lake Charles) 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 50% off all clothes, 20% of YETI drinkware, and more like some kayaks marked down.
- Villa Harlequin Restaurant (324 Pujo Street, Lake Charles) 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Waxing the City (4740 Nelson Road, Suite 180, Lake Charles) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- M&M Lawn & Irrigation 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Ritz Academy (5000 Common Street, Lake Charles) 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For every $10 spent on a gift card, your name will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card.
- Sabine Pools (3205 Common Street, Lake Charles) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If your business is offering special deals or discounts for Small Business Saturday and you’d like to be added to this list you can email your information to us at news@kplctv.com.
