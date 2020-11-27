First Alert Forecast: Rain likely off and on through the weekend; then turning colder next week.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, we saw numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday, and we may see more rain off and on through the weekend.
An area of upper-level low pressure northwest of our area will move east through the weekend. This low will push a series of upper-level disturbances across SWLA and these will keep rain in our forecast through Sunday. Rainfall amounts are likely to be higher since rain is possible over 3 days; amounts will be 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts possible.
The risk of severe weather looks low through Sunday, but it is NOT zero either. Greatest risk will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. A weak cold front will slip south into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night, and this may push the greater risk of severe weather into the Gulf. This front was the focusing mechanism for storms Friday, but if it stalls close to the coast or worse lifts back north this weekend we could see more storms. Even if the front remains south of us we will still have off and on periods of rain through the weekend. So, if you are planning anything outdoors now through Sunday it would be best to plan on moving indoors. There may be some breaks in the rain, but at this point it is impossible to predict if or when those could occur.
A strong cold front will move through Sunday and it will be followed by much colder air! Temperatures will likely be well below normal through most of next week! Tuesday and Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest with lows in the 30s in most areas, and a freeze is possible north of I-10. Even with sunshine during the day, afternoon highs will likely only reach the upper 50s for the first half of next week. Use this weekend to find your heavier winter clothing, especially since you will likely be stuck inside due to the rain. And it is still worth noting that some of the computer models are showing even colder temperatures than my forecast shows.
A reinforcing cold front will arrive Wednesday with a small chance of rain followed by another round of cooler weather for the end of the week and next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
