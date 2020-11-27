First Alert Forecast: Rain likely off and on through the weekend; then turning colder next week.

The risk of severe weather looks low through Sunday, but it is NOT zero either. Greatest risk will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. A weak cold front will slip south into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night, and this may push the greater risk of severe weather into the Gulf. This front was the focusing mechanism for storms Friday, but if it stalls close to the coast or worse lifts back north this weekend we could see more storms. Even if the front remains south of us we will still have off and on periods of rain through the weekend. So, if you are planning anything outdoors now through Sunday it would be best to plan on moving indoors. There may be some breaks in the rain, but at this point it is impossible to predict if or when those could occur.