FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavier rain and storms this afternoon, rain remains in the forecast this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A few showers are around this morning, but as we are heading throughout our Friday rain chances will continue to increase as well as the heavy rain threat. Temperatures this morning will be on the rise this morning as we see winds turning more out of the south and that will bring dew points back into the lower 70′s making for a warm and muggy afternoon.
We are starting out mostly dry for many locations south of I-10, but we are tracking a few showers forming north of I-10 as they move off to the north and east. Rain chances will be on the increase as we head throughout the morning and afternoon with locally heavy rain at times. Temperatures are starting out in the middle and upper 60′s, but they are on the rise as we head into the afternoon as winds are turning out in the middle 70′s which will be the last time for the next 10 days. A few storms will be in the mix as well as we see a warm front lifting through and that will mean we have the possibility of a few stronger to severe storms. The severe threat remains low, but not zero with the greatest threats from the storms being large hail as well as damaging winds. Continue to follow the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates as well as the latest look at radar. Rain chances will continue to remain high as we head into weekend as we will see a slow moving low pressure system pushing through and we will have to watch for possible localized flooding.
Through the weekend we are going to continue to see increased rain chances as the low moves further to the east and while the severe weather potential is decreasing we are going to watch for the potential for some localized flooding some flood prone areas. We can expect rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches with localized amounts higher where some of the heavier bands. Highs will be much cooler as well as we are only into the upper 60′s for each afternoon as sunshine will be very limited as clouds will be hanging tough even when we are seeing any rain. Bigger changes are on the way though as we see a much bigger cool down on the way as high will be running around ten degrees below average.
Moving into Monday we finally clear things out and the sunshine will be returning and that will be a common theme through Tuesday before we see clouds returning Wednesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday are much cooler as we are only in the middle and upper 50′s, but the bigger story will be lows overnight back into the lower 30′s and upper 30′s further south. So a light freeze will be possible for inland areas and of course we will continue to watch that as we get closer. For now keep the rain gear handy and any outdoor activities will be better indoors as we see plenty of rain through Sunday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
