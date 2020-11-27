FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavier rain and storms this afternoon, rain remains in the forecast this weekend

We are starting out mostly dry for many locations south of I-10, but we are tracking a few showers forming north of I-10 as they move off to the north and east. Rain chances will be on the increase as we head throughout the morning and afternoon with locally heavy rain at times. Temperatures are starting out in the middle and upper 60′s, but they are on the rise as we head into the afternoon as winds are turning out in the middle 70′s which will be the last time for the next 10 days. A few storms will be in the mix as well as we see a warm front lifting through and that will mean we have the possibility of a few stronger to severe storms. The severe threat remains low, but not zero with the greatest threats from the storms being large hail as well as damaging winds. Continue to follow the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates as well as the latest look at radar. Rain chances will continue to remain high as we head into weekend as we will see a slow moving low pressure system pushing through and we will have to watch for possible localized flooding.