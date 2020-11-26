SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2020.
Shannon Everett Morris Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting an officer.
Charles Joseph Matte, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Keri Joe Matthews, 36, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.
Brent Adam Cutchins, 40, Westlake: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Gene Russell Hill Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight.
Thomas Lowerie Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.
Ebodio Ramos-Lopez, 39, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Gary Harold Spears, 44, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm (2 charges).
Kourtnee Joy Bourque, 32, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
