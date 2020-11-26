Roof giveaway for a local family in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - TaylorMade contractors have announced that they will be providing a free roof system and exterior makeover for a local family in need.
With more than 100,000 homes damaged after Hurricanes Laura and Delta tore through Southwest Louisiana, the devastation is vast, and healing will take years. A local company has partnered with their materials manufacturers and a local non-profit organization to help a family of the Lake Charles community restore their home.
Spearheading the restoration effort, TaylorMade Contractors has partnered with Owens Corning to provide roofing materials, and the Greater Lake Charles Rotary Club for additional labor for landscaping, painting and other exterior improvements.
This giveaway is more than just a free roof. The roof is the first major repair required to begin in-home renovations, as it prevents further damage. Once the home is officially dried-in, the repairs can begin. Partners of this giveaway are providing exterior repairs and landscaping along with a new whole-roof system, returning the lucky family’s home to a semblance of normal that is needed in the post-hurricane environment of Southwest Louisiana.
Everyone knows someone who is suffering from these back-to-back natural disasters, and this is a time to unify and celebrate strength as the community comes together and rebuilds. If your family or a family you know would like to be considered for a home makeover, enter the giveaway by following the directions below.
Giveaway Instructions
To nominate someone, entries can be submitted online at https://localsforlocals.info. Submissions will be considered until December 19, 2020 and a winner will be selected and announced on December 24, 2020. The prize includes all labor and materials, as well as TaylorMade’s lifetime warranty on the roofing system, and 5 years on the labor.
