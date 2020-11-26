FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive overnight, a soggy weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers and storms have been around for our Thanksgiving bringing some heavy rain and thunder to locations mainly south of I-10. Temperatures have been held in check though as we have seen plenty of clouds around the region and highs have only reached into the lower 70′s.
If you didn’t see any of the rain today, don’t worry because there are going to be plenty of opportunities beginning late tonight and then lasting through Sunday and some of this will be locally heavy rain at times as well as the potential for a few stronger storms. For the rest of the afternoon and the early evening we can expect a break in the widespread rain, but that will come to an end as we head overnight as more storms develop over the Gulf and move inland. Temperatures will be held pretty steady through the evening in the middle 60′s and then winds begin to turn more out of the southerly direction and that will allow us to warm up before daybreak. Rain chances will be remaining elevated through Friday as we see pockets of heavy rain moving through the region as well as some thunderstorms. Overall the severe weather threat remains low, but large hail and damaging winds will be a concern as we move throughout the day. Highs will be back into the lower and middle 70′s and that will be the last day we see the 70′s for quiet a few days.
Rain chances won’t be going anywhere for the next couple of days as we have an area of low pressure moving in from the west and that will bring heavier rain and storms to Southwest Louisiana through Sunday. We will see breaks in the rain at times, but over the course of the next several days we are looking at picking up anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain with areas picking up localized amounts higher. So any outdoor plans will be in jeopardy as there will be more rainy periods than dry. Temperatures will be taking a tumble as well as we can expect to be in the middle 60′s for Saturday and Sunday as sunshine will be very limited.
After the front pushes through on Sunday we see rapid clearing as well as temperatures taking a dive as colder and drier air is rushed in by winds out of the northwest. We start Monday morning out in the upper 30′s for inland areas and lower 40′s for areas further south and despite a lot of sunshine Monday we only warm into the upper 50′s to near 60. Many areas fall into the 30′s Tuesday morning as we slowly warm into the lower 60′s by the end of the week. There could be a few showers as well Wednesday and Thursday as weak front moves through. Enjoy the rest of your Thanksgiving and get the rain gear handy.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.