FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive overnight, a soggy weekend ahead

If you didn’t see any of the rain today, don’t worry because there are going to be plenty of opportunities beginning late tonight and then lasting through Sunday and some of this will be locally heavy rain at times as well as the potential for a few stronger storms. For the rest of the afternoon and the early evening we can expect a break in the widespread rain, but that will come to an end as we head overnight as more storms develop over the Gulf and move inland. Temperatures will be held pretty steady through the evening in the middle 60′s and then winds begin to turn more out of the southerly direction and that will allow us to warm up before daybreak. Rain chances will be remaining elevated through Friday as we see pockets of heavy rain moving through the region as well as some thunderstorms. Overall the severe weather threat remains low, but large hail and damaging winds will be a concern as we move throughout the day. Highs will be back into the lower and middle 70′s and that will be the last day we see the 70′s for quiet a few days.