Coushatta Tribal Chairman shares Thanksgiving message

With many of our mostly normal expectations, traditions, and even daily habits being challenged this 2020 year, we have a unique opportunity for the basic components of our humanity to be finely tuned to those qualities which belong within our highest calling. In all, we are stretching our capacity to give each other and ourselves true grace. We are rethinking as well as reworking our response to those things which differentiate us. We are enhancing our standard of kindness. Compared to years past, this Thanksgiving will certainly look and feel different for many of us. It will also cling to our most familiar bonds unconditionally bound to a time of gratitude, refection, and acceptance.