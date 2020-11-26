AG Jeff Landry offers holiday shopping tips to La. residents

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While Black Friday and Cyber Monday might have some great deals, holiday shopping can come with risks. So, Attorney General Jeff Landry is offering the some tips to help Louisiana consumers shop safely online and in-person.
Online Shopping
· Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only. Be wary of businesses with whom you are not familiar.
· Keep your antivirus software on computer and mobile device up to date. Doing so may help you to avoid non-secure websites and pop-up phishing scams.
· Watch out for phishing scams, and look out for unsolicited emails or texts with hyperlinks claiming you have a free gift waiting for you or a problem with your delivery.
In-Person Shopping
· Be aware of your surroundings. Never leave your personal items or packages unattended, and be alert when loading purchases into your vehicle.
· Keep your cool. Do not fight over items with other customers; even the best of deals is not worth an injury or criminal charges.
· Use a single credit card. Carrying cash can attract thieves; and if your purse or wallet is stolen, carrying a single credit card means only having to make one cancellation call.
For more consumer safety tips, call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.
