Three arrested in connection with body found burned in DeQuincy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three men have been arrested following the discovery of a burned body in a vehicle off of Alston Cemetery Road in DeQuincy, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue says a Lake Charles man and two out-of-town coworkers have been arrested following the incident.
Morgan Douglas, 23, of Andalusia, Alabama was arrested for second-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson, two counts of obstruction of Justice, and one count of criminal conspiracy.
Dixon Fife, 24, of Lake Charles, and Michael Dean Roberts, 43, of Jacksonville, Florida, were both arrested for one count of aggravated arson, two counts of obstruction of justice, one count of criminal conspiracy, and one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
The official identification and cause of death for the body that was found are currently pending an autopsy by the Beauregard Parish Coroner’s Office. However, investigators believe the victim is a 27-year-old female Lake Charles resident.
During their investigation, authorities were able to connect the suspects to the victim through Fife, who had known her for several years. Fife and the other two men were roommates working together doing storm recovery jobs in the Lake Charles area.
Authorities say two of the three suspects have admitted their involvement in the victim’s death as well as trying to dispose of her body.
Assisting in the investigation into this case was the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police.
The State Fire Marshall’s office asks anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact their Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or to use their online tip form at lasfm.org.
