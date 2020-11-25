SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2020.
Bobby Lee Saicharoen Jr., 26, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (5 charges).
Dixon Kraig Fife, 24, Lake Charles: Accessory after the fact; criminal conspiracy.
Austin Tyler Shaver, 21, Mauriceville, TX: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.
John Gabrial Singletary, 19, Orange, TX: Resisting an officer by flight; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Kelan Lamar Jones, 18, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driving without a license.
Laiken Denise Borill, 32, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary Nola Simien, 25, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with vehicle inspection; driving without a license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle; possession of a Schedule II drug; proper equipment required for vehicles; vehicle not registered; failure to obey traffic signals.
Pamela Woodard Menard, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Travis Paul Pinion, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).
Angela Fontenot Boykin, 55, Sulphur: Trespassing; resisting an officer with force.
Michael Dean Roberts, 43, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; instate detainer; accessory after the fact; obstruction of justice.
Morgan Douglas, 23, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; second-degree murder; criminal conspiracy; obstruction of justice.
Alvin Troy Bailey Jr., 41, Liberty, TX: Driving without a license; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; possession of a firearm by a felon; out of state detainer.
John David Schexneider, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Christopher Kirk Frazier, 46, Thibodeaux: Instate detainer.
Sean Michael Bartie, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia (3 charges): aggravated flight from an officer.
Ivan Thomas Battles, 32, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Merlin Pinto-Marquez, 22, Honduras: Federal detainer.
Brian Keith Deville, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Matthew Jason Norris, 42, Orange, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.