Pandemic, hurricanes bring changes to Christmas Under the Oaks this year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has announced that the parade and festival for the Christmas Under the Oaks Festival have been canceled. However, they still plan on putting up their lighting display for the holidays.
The city says that while the COVID-19 pandemic made planning for the event difficult they were attempting to restructure the event until the destruction caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The Christmas lighting displays will be set up in the park as usual along with the annual Christmas Tree. Sulphur Parks and Recreation says it has also added onto the lighting displays this year.
The city hopes that residents will understand that while Christmas will look a little different this year, the Christmas spirit is alive and well.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.