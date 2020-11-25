McNeese opens the 2020-21 season at Nebraska

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese basketball will call Burton Coliseum home this year, but first, the Cowboys will face Big Ten member Nebraska to open the season on Wednesday.
The Pokes return two preseason all-conference members in AJ Lawson and Dru Kuxhausen, so naturally head coach Heath Schroyer is excited to see what this group of Cowboys can accomplish.
“I think any time you bring back two guys that are pre-season all-conference it is great. Those two had really good years,” said Schroyer. “Dru led the country in threes and I don’t expect anything different this year. I think that AJ coming off of a redshirt year had a great year. Those guys have been great for us.”
Schroyer took over the McNeese program in 2018 and since, he’s gone 24-39 entering year three. Schroyer is expecting this gourp of Cowboys to be his best yet.
“Each year we have been here we have taken a significant step in the program. From a cultural standpoint, wins, and losses, to the style of play,” Schroyer said. “People always say that your program takes on the personality of your head coach and I think that is true, but I also think that this program is starting to adopt the personality of Southwest Louisiana— the grit and determination this community has.”
Tipoff for McNeese is set for 11:00 a.m and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
