Local hospitals prep for possible Thanksgiving COVID surge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Doctors and healthcare workers in the Lake Area have been working around the clock since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced back in March.
With cases reaching record highs before Thanksgiving, we spoke to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital about how they’re preparing for another possible surge this holiday season.
“They are pretty stressed. My number one concern behind the positivity rate with this surge is the impact to our nurses, physicians, and other healthcare colleagues,” said Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Gerald Bryant.
With the COVID-19 death toll sitting at nearly 6,400 statewide, Bryant said they’re hoping for the best but also preparing for the worst.
“There are some treatment options that are out there that weren’t there for the first surge of COVID and we continue to learn.”
With the anticipation of Thanksgiving serving as a super-spreader event for the virus...Bryant said the data that makes up this most recent surge consists of a more younger population.
“The general age of the patient is younger but the other part of that is because our nursing homes have not repopulated due to Hurricane Laura.”
He says currently 50 percent of their critical covid patients are on ventilators.
“Today, the percentage of our total population is 20 COVID patients total. 8 of them are in critical care,” said Bryant.
As opposed to the first wave of the virus...when it comes to resources, he’s more confident that they can meet the demand for a post-holiday surge.
“We’ve stayed on top of our personal protection equipment and inventory. We have not let our guard down because we were concerned that we would see another significant surge before the vaccine.”
His biggest concern is that the fatigue for local nurses and doctors will only kick into high gear over the next few weeks.
“We are full and I would imagine that our colleagues are full as well. Usually, you see a decrease in volume around the holidays. We’re not seeing that. One of our ICU’s is dedicated to COVID care and one med surge unit is dedicated to COVID care...both are pretty busy right now.”
In the long run, another major concern for hospitals is the availability of hospital beds. Nationwide, more than 88,000 people are hospitalized fighting the deadly virus.
By all indications, Americans are traveling to see family for the holiday, despite pleas from public health officials not to do so. About 1 million Americans boarded planes this past weekend, the biggest crowds seen by the industry since the spring.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,234 COVID-19 cases to the state since November 24, 2020. The total number of cases reported to the state is 225,638.
Of these cases, 1,001 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable cases.
Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between November 17 and November 24, 2020.
95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.
Individuals between 18-29 represent 19% of these cases.
Since yesterday, 15,879 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,397,674. Of the tests reported today, 14,109 were PCR tests and 1,770 were antigen tests.
There have been 27 deaths reported to the state since yesterday. The current total death count is 6,350.
