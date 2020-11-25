LC City Judge-elect talks about COVID diagnosis and symptoms

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -There seems to be a stigma associated with COVID-19 that causes some people to keep quiet when they have it and, perhaps, hesitate to tell others they’ve been around.
A soon to be public official in Lake Charles has the virus and is publicly talking about his experience.
Judge-elect Ron Richard is used to doing Thanksgiving up big with plenty of food, family and often charitable activity. But this year, he’s home alone, after a brief visit during which he believes he was exposed to COVID.
“She had tested positive and her fiance had, and I had stopped by the house and walked through it and visited with them, and it was one of the few times I did not have a dadgum mask on,” said Richard.
He says several days later he started feeling badly and a test confirmed COVID. He considers himself a healthy, fit 51 year old, but says it takes the wind out of your sails.
“It started out with feeling like you, like I had ‘the crud.’ Just the ears stopped up, sore throat, your head hurts and just aching all over your body and then it would sort of subside and come back and it got to where the headaches were so bad, the skin on your head is super, super sensitive, very weird feeling,” said Richard, who says he also has had chest pains.
Richard’s elderly mother, Thelma Richard, recently passed away from conditions complicated by COVID. He’s speaking publicly about his diagnosis to encourage others to follow the guidance and help stop the spread of the virus.
“I think the public has not paid attention to this or given it the seriousness it needs. I see a lot of this discussion about people think they are giving up their freedoms because they’re being asked to wear a mask. It’s just simple to me. I have way too many doctor friends and first responder friends who are fighting this battle at the hospitals who are begging us, please protect them help them. Just wear a mask for a while, just social distance for a while, let us get this vaccine in place,” said Richard.
Richard feels so strongly about fighting the virus he recently purchased a robot for Christus Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect rooms.
Though no one likes to be alone on a holiday he hopes others, who know they are positive, will make the sacrifice for the sake of those more vulnerable.
