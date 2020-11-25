Hamilton Christian pulls out of football playoffs due to positive COVID-19 test

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Hamilton Christian Warriors football season is officially over. Despite reaching the playoffs with a 4-2 record this season, the 14th-seeded Warriors have withdrawn themselves from the Division IV playoffs due to a positive COVID-19 test.
LHSAA COVID protocols will classify the game between HCS and No. 3 Ouachita Christian as a forfeiture in favor of the Eagles. OCS advances to play the winner of Country Day and St. Mary’s next week.
Hamilton Christian finishes the season with a winning record for the first time since 2015.
