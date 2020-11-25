First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and continues through the weekend.

The risk of severe weather looks low Friday through Sunday, but it is NOT zero either. Greatest risk will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The timing of these threats is difficult to pin down more than 24 hours out, but the first round could occur late Thursday night into Friday morning. Beyond that plan on checking our forecast for updates over the coming days. If you are planning anything outdoors Friday through Sunday it would be best to plan on moving indoors. There may be some breaks in the rain, but at this point it is impossible to predict if or when those could occur. So the safest plan would be to move any events indoors if possible.