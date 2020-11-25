First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and continues through the weekend.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, we saw scattered showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday, but things have cleared out since then. Tonight will be clear and comfortable with temperatures falling overnight and lows by Thursday morning will range from the upper 40s north of I-10 to the low 60s at the coast.
Thanksgiving Day looks calm with no major weather issues; temperatures will be above normal with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s. So, you may need the AC on if you are baking the Turkey and or ham! If you have outdoor plans for Turkey Day the weather should cooperate though a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain is 20%.
An area of upper-level low pressure will develop over the four corners region Thanksgiving Day and it will slowly move east through the weekend. This low will push a series of upper-level disturbances across SWLA and these will keep rain in our forecast Friday through Sunday. Rainfall amounts are likely to be higher since rain is possible over 3 days; amounts will be 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts possible.
The risk of severe weather looks low Friday through Sunday, but it is NOT zero either. Greatest risk will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The timing of these threats is difficult to pin down more than 24 hours out, but the first round could occur late Thursday night into Friday morning. Beyond that plan on checking our forecast for updates over the coming days. If you are planning anything outdoors Friday through Sunday it would be best to plan on moving indoors. There may be some breaks in the rain, but at this point it is impossible to predict if or when those could occur. So the safest plan would be to move any events indoors if possible.
A strong cold front will move through Sunday and it will be followed by much colder air! Temperatures will likely be well below normal through most of next week! Tuesday and Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest with lows in the 30s in most areas, and a freeze is possible north of I-10. Even with sunshine during the day, afternoon highs will likely only reach the upper 50s for the first half of next week. Use this weekend to find your heavier winter clothing, especially since you will likely be stuck inside due to the rain. And it is still worth noting that some of the computer models are showing even colder temperatures than my forecast shows.
The long-range forecast shows the possibility of another round of cold weather next weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
