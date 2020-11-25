FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms around this morning, a drier and mild Thanksgiving Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms are arriving this morning as we continue to watch the cold front pushing in from the west. The good news the storms will be in and out and by the time we reach the afternoon we will see sunshine returning and helping temperatures to warm into the middle and upper 70′s.
As you head out the door this morning make sure to grab a rain jacket and the umbrella as we are continuing to watch scattered showers developing and even some thunderstorms as the cold front is approaching. As the storms are moving we can expect brief heavy rain, some lighting as well as gusty winds, but the overall severe threat continues to remain low. Rain will continue through the early morning hours before beginning to come to an end just after sunrise for many locations with it being a little closer to 9 for areas further to the east. The one positive thing is we can expect sunshine to return as we head into the afternoon and that will allow highs to reach the middle and upper 70′s. We look to remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight and that will allow temperatures to be a little cooler as we can expect to be in the lower and middle 50′s for Thanksgiving morning.’
Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be a pretty nice as we see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, but we will also have the potential for a few showers as we head into the afternoon as the cold front stalls just to our south. Highs will be a little above average as we are in the middle 70′s for the afternoon, but we begin to see the next change arriving as we head into Thursday night as moisture returns quickly and our next system bring some showers and storms overnight and into Friday. We will also have to watch for the potential of a few stronger storms making their way into the region bringing the potential for some large hail as well as gusty winds. The overall threat is remaining low at this time, but will be monitored closely as we head Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will be back into the middle 70′s for our Friday before cooler air begins to filter in.
For the weekend we can expect rain to persist through Sunday as we watch a low move across the region as well as a cold front that will bring much cooler weather as we head into next week. This will be a good soaking rain as we can expect anywhere from 1-4 inches on average with some areas picking up localized higher amounts. Highs through the weekend will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 for both Saturday and Sunday, then our temperatures take a tumble as we start Monday morning in the lower 40′s. Highs next week continue trend cooler as we are seeing lower 60′s through the end of next week with lows into the low 40′s for areas along and South of I-10 with areas north back into the 30′s possibly. We just have to get through the unsettled end of the week then fall will arrive into next week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
