FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms around this morning, a drier and mild Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be a pretty nice as we see a mixture of clouds and sunshine, but we will also have the potential for a few showers as we head into the afternoon as the cold front stalls just to our south. Highs will be a little above average as we are in the middle 70′s for the afternoon, but we begin to see the next change arriving as we head into Thursday night as moisture returns quickly and our next system bring some showers and storms overnight and into Friday. We will also have to watch for the potential of a few stronger storms making their way into the region bringing the potential for some large hail as well as gusty winds. The overall threat is remaining low at this time, but will be monitored closely as we head Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will be back into the middle 70′s for our Friday before cooler air begins to filter in.