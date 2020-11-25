Cowboys drop season opener at Nebraska, 102-55

LINCOLN, Ne. – McNeese dropped its 2020-21 basketball season opener to Nebraska Wednesday, 102-55.
It may not have been a win on the scoreboard but it was definitely a victory in the healing process for McNeese State University, Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana after the campus and area were devastated by hurricanes Laura and Delta, who struck Southwest Louisiana just five weeks apart.
Due to the damage, the Cowboys were forced to relocate to Lafayette and spend the first month of preseason practice on the ULL campus.
“We didn’t have a preseason like everyone else in the country so we’re a little behind,” said third-year head coach Heath Schroyer. “The first 20 minutes we were like a deer in the headlights. This is the first time out for most of these guys and in roles, they’re not used to. It got away from us but I thought we did some good things.
“It was a hard matchup for us because they (Nebraska) play a non-traditional game with five guards on the floor so that was a little tough for our bigs.
Three Cowboys scored in double-figures, led by Dru Kuxhausen’s 11 points behind 4 of 11 shooting and three 3-pointers while JUCO transfer Carlos Rosario and Louisiana Tech transfer Ra’Shawn Langston each scored 10.
Mississippi State transfer KeyShawn Feazell led the team with 11 rebounds to go along with six points and two blocked shots while returning senior Jeremy Harrell added seven points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
“I really like our group a lot and really like our team,” said Schroyer. But it’ll be great to get back home and look at the film with the guys, enjoy Thanksgiving and get ready for Monday night.”
Nebraska had six players score in double-digits with four players leading the way with 14 points each – Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson.
The Cowboys will open up their home slate on Monday when they host Bacone (Okla.) College at 6:30 at Burton Coliseum. The first 2,000 fans will be admitted free.
Notes:
• Starters for the Cowboys were AJ Lawson, Dru Kuxhausen, Collin Warren, Carlos Rosario and KeyShawn Feazell.
• Dru Kuxhausen knocked down three 3-point baskets, increasing his career total to 128 and moving him into 10th on the school’s career three-pointers made list.
• McNeese hit just 5 of 16 from the field in the final 10 minutes of the first half and turned the ball over seven times during that span.
• Nebraska scored 43 points off of 27 McNeese turnovers and outscored the Cowboys 29-2 on fast breaks.
• The Huskers outscored the Cowboys 50-26 in the paint.
• Redshirt senior Ra’Shawn Langston’s first two baskets in a Cowboys’ uniform were three-pointers.
• Langston was in the lineup to start the second half in place of Warren.
• The Cowboys missed seven layups in the first half.
• A total of 11 Cowboys saw action.
