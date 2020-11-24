You’ve been approved by FEMA for a temporary housing unit. Now what?

Information from FEMA
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A temporary housing unit, like a manufactured home or an RV, is a last resort for hurricane survivors who have no other options. FEMA is ordering units, inspecting hundreds of local sites for suitability, delivering units to the sites, ensuring quality control, verifying utilities are operable, identifying eligible applicants and processing applications.
Once you are approved for a temporary housing unit, FEMA will order a site inspection if the unit is to be placed on property you own. You must be present for the inspection. If the site is feasible, FEMA will order a unit to be delivered.
You are responsible for clearing debris from the location where the FEMA unit will be installed. Upon request, the FEMA contractor can provide limited assistance with debris removal, including clearing vegetation, trimming trees, and removing fencing. All other debris clearance must be completed by the property owner; however, if assistance is needed, you should speak with your caseworker to determine if a local non-profit organization may be able to provide further assistance with debris clearance and removal.
When the FEMA representative tells you that your site is feasible, you should contact your electric utility provider and arrange for a second service and meter. The FEMA contractor will arrange for permits, but you must arrange for electric service. The FEMA contractor will also advise you when to have the meter installed and the power turned on. If you experience any delays or setbacks with this requirement, you should contact FEMA to discuss possible solutions.
After the unit is ordered, delays may result for several reasons:
· Power hookup: After you contact your electric provider and the meter is installed, the parish or city will inspect the installation and notify the utility company that power may be turned on. Delays in any of these steps can delay occupancy.
· Damage or defects: If defects are discovered in the air-conditioner, water, lighting, toilets or other parts of the unit, FEMA must repair them before turning over the keys.
· Right-of-entry: If utility lines that serve a unit cross a neighboring property, FEMA must obtain right of entry from the property owner(s). This can delay occupancy, depending on how long it takes to obtain permission.
· Underground utility location: The FEMA contractor must arrange for all underground utility lines to be located and marked prior to trenching for installation of the unit or anchoring the unit (8-1-1 call).
For more information or to register for assistance:
· Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
· Visit disasterassistance.gov/.
· To find a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), text 43362 and type DRC and a ZIP Code (for example DRC 12345).
· To receive a link to download the FEMA app:
· Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362
· Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.
