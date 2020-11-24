VIDEO: 4-year-old gets sweet surprise while visiting Christmas tree farm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four-year-old Victoria got quite the surprise while visiting Grant Christmas Tree Farm recently.
Victoria thought she was at the farm to do a mommy-and-me photo shoot with mom Ashley, but then turned around to see her dad, Dustin, who returned home early from the Marines.
Dustin had been away at Officer Candidate School since early September.
“Daddy!” Victoria yelled as she ran into Dustin’s arms.
Photographer Jordan Blanchard captured the moment
Dustin, Ashley, and Victoria are originally from Tennessee, but currently live in Alexandria, where he is a Marine Corps recruiter.
