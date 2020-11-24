Thanksgiving trash pickup schedules

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thanksgiving changes to trash pickup schedules in Southwest Louisiana.
City of Lake Charles
No trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day.
Trash and garbage regularly scheduled for pickup on Thursday will be rescheduled for pickup on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Trash and garbage regularly scheduled for pickup on Friday will be rescheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2020.
The Team Green Recycling Truck and all recycling stations, including the Wood Waste Facility and the Nelson Ball Field (Alma Lane) will remain closed.
All Recycling Stations, including the Wood Waste Facility and the Nelson Ball Field (Alma Lane) remain closed.
Unincorporated Calcasieu and Cameron parishes
No trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day.
Regularly scheduled collection will be delayed by one day starting Thursday in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes.
The Solid Waste Convenience Centers, located at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur, will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
Waste Connections
No trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day.
Thursday routes will run Friday and Friday routes will run Satruday.
