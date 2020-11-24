SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 23, 2020.
David Matthew Lively, 40, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Derrick Lynn Rigmaiden, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Jeremiah Lee Duncan, 27, Westlake: Cruelty to juveniles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Mochum Macisaac Burton, 28, Anahuac, TX: Aggravated battery.
Eddie Cranston Edwards, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Zachary Saul Menard, 35, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.
Marcus Craig Williams Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; improper display of a temporary license tag.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.