Report: Pelicans Extending Steven Adams Contract

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After trading for center Steven Adams, the New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension that’ll pay him $35 million dollars. And the deal, which will run through the 2022-2023 season, will reportedly be fully guaranteed, according to Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Last season, Adams averaged 10.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 2.3 APG in 63 games as Oklahoma City’s starting center. He’s expected to take on a similar role with the Pelicans, playing alongside Zion Williamson in the team’s starting five.
