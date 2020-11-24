Louisiana reverting to ‘modified’ Phase 2 restrictions, Gov. Edwards announces

Gov. Edwards says the state will revert to a revised Phase 2, with some modifications, so it will not look exactly like Phase 2 did over the summer, but it will be more restrictive than the current Phase 3. The governor will sign a proclamation later Tuesday, which will go into effect Wednesday, Nov. 25 and last for 28 days. The order will expire Dec. 23, however, the restrictions could be extended, the governor says.