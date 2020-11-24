Lake Charles to resume recycling services on Dec. 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles will resume recycling services on Tuesday, Dec. 1, city officials say.
Services include the drop-off centers and the roving green truck. Drop-off stations are located at 4331 E. Broad Street (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.) and on Alma Lane behind the Nelson Ball Field (Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.).
The Green Truck Recycling schedule is as follows:
Wednesday
· Kroger (12th Street): 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (resumesDec. 2)
Thursday
· K-Mart (Ryan Street and Sale Road): 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (resumes Dec. 3)
Saturday
· Walmart (Hwy. 14): 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (resumes Dec. 5)
· Prien Lake Mall: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (resumes Dec. 5)
Monday
· Walmart (U.S. 171): 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. (resumes Dec. 7)
Items accepted include bagged aluminum cans, bagged tin cans, cell phones, bills, telephone books, boxes, plastics (limited amounts of No. 1 and 2), computer paper, envelopes, shredded paper, magazines, used ink cartridges, newspapers, used laser cartridges and cardboard.
Citizens are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing when dropping off recyclables.
The parish has also announced that two Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers, located at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur and 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles, will reopen Thursday, Nov. 19, with restrictions.
The Solid Waste Convenience Centers are only accepting residential household waste as well as items for recycling - paper, cardboard, aluminum cans and plastic bottles and jugs
The following restrictions are being enforced:
· No trailers: This is to limit volume and to avoid creating traffic jams.
· No construction/demolition debris: This includes lumber, sheetrock, insulation, roofing material, siding, white goods and related items.
· No vegetation: Trees, tree limbs, stumps, plants, landscaping waste.
