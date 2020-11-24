Lake Charles native Josh Gray traded to Oklahoma City

In his NBA career, Gray has played in seven total games with the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. As a member of the Suns, he appeared in five games averaging 6.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds. His first NBA opportunity came following a strong two-year stint with the Suns’ G League team, the Northern Arizona Suns. Gray averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 95 games with Northern Arizona.