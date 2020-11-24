Lake Charles native Josh Gray traded to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KPLC) - Former Washington-Marion and LSU standout Josh Gray is on the move again. Gray has been acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a four-team deal that includes the Bucks, Pelicans and Nuggets. The trade was headlined by Jrue Holiday (From Pelicans to Bucks), Eric Bledsoe (Bucks to Pelicans) and Steven Adams (Thunder to Pelicans).
Gray was one of the Pelicans’ two-way players this past season as he appeared in two NBA games. Gray was not part of the Pelicans’ Orlando ‘bubble’ roster.
The Louisiana native made his name known in the NBA G League as he led the league in scoring while playing for the Erie BayHawks. In 37 games, Gray was able to average 22.5 points, 7.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.38 steals
In his NBA career, Gray has played in seven total games with the Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. As a member of the Suns, he appeared in five games averaging 6.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds. His first NBA opportunity came following a strong two-year stint with the Suns’ G League team, the Northern Arizona Suns. Gray averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 95 games with Northern Arizona.
