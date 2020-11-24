First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers likely Wednesday, then again later this week into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, we saw clouds increasing through the day along with a few isolated showers Tuesday. We will continue to see isolated showers through the evening with rain chances increasing after midnight. Temperatures will be much warmer tonight with lows by Wednesday morning in the mid to upper 60s.
A cold front that will arrive Wednesday. This front will bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms; the chance of rain is 60%. At this time severe weather looks unlikely, although a few storms could produce briefly gusty winds. Rainfall amounts should be on the low side with an average of 0.25″ to 0.5″ across most of the area, and possibly far less in some areas. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this front.
Thanksgiving Day looks calm with no major weather issues; temperatures will be above normal with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid 70s. So, you may need the AC on if you are baking the Turkey and or ham! If you have outdoor plans for Turkey Day the weather should cooperate though a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain is 20%.
A second and likely much stronger cold front will approach our area Friday but will not move through until late Saturday or Sunday. This means another round of scattered showers and storms followed by a significant cooldown by the end of the weekend into next week. Showers and storms look more likely with this front and it may take a while for the clouds and rain to end on Sunday. Rainfall amounts are likely to be higher since rain is possible over 3 days; amounts will be 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts possible. The risk of severe weather looks low once again, but it is slightly higher than the front on Wednesday; although predicting severe weather is difficult more than a few days away.
The long-range forecast shows a cool pattern remaining in place through most of next week. With possibly an arctic cold front arriving by the middle of next week. For now, I am keeping temperatures warmer than some of the models, but this would still bring the coolest temperatures of the season thus far. Some of the models are showing lows into the 30s in most areas by the middle of next week! I will keep you posted, but it looks like next week will be cooler than normal!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
