First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers likely Wednesday, then again later this week into the weekend

A second and likely much stronger cold front will approach our area Friday but will not move through until late Saturday or Sunday. This means another round of scattered showers and storms followed by a significant cooldown by the end of the weekend into next week. Showers and storms look more likely with this front and it may take a while for the clouds and rain to end on Sunday. Rainfall amounts are likely to be higher since rain is possible over 3 days; amounts will be 2 to 4 inches with localized higher amounts possible. The risk of severe weather looks low once again, but it is slightly higher than the front on Wednesday; although predicting severe weather is difficult more than a few days away.