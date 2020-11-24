FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start, rain chances increase tonight into Wednesday

Heading out this morning you will definitely need to grab a jacket as it is a chilly one, but we do see sunshine to start the day and that will allow us to warm up through the afternoon, but we will also be watching clouds filtering in from the south. We saw temperatures yesterday back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s and today we can expect slightly warmer conditions as we are back into the middle and upper 70′s thanks to more moisture returning. It’s a dry start to the day, but that will begin to change as we head into the afternoon and especially the evening as we watch isolated showers developing ahead of our approaching cold front. Take the rain jacket or umbrella with you as you head out the door if you plan on being out until later this afternoon and evening, but most of us should be fine as rain chances look to really hold off until after sunset.