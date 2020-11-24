FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start, rain chances increase tonight into Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A chilly start to our Tuesday morning as temperatures have fallen back into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s thanks to clear skies and drier air. All that begins to change as we head into the afternoon as winds will turn more out of the south and that will bring back moisture as well as clouds with the chance of rain as we head into the evening.
Heading out this morning you will definitely need to grab a jacket as it is a chilly one, but we do see sunshine to start the day and that will allow us to warm up through the afternoon, but we will also be watching clouds filtering in from the south. We saw temperatures yesterday back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s and today we can expect slightly warmer conditions as we are back into the middle and upper 70′s thanks to more moisture returning. It’s a dry start to the day, but that will begin to change as we head into the afternoon and especially the evening as we watch isolated showers developing ahead of our approaching cold front. Take the rain jacket or umbrella with you as you head out the door if you plan on being out until later this afternoon and evening, but most of us should be fine as rain chances look to really hold off until after sunset.
Overnight temperatures will be much warmer as we continue to see strong southerly flow as the cold front pushes in from the west as lows Wednesday morning will only be in the middle and upper 60′s. We will also see on and off showers overnight ahead of the main line of showers and storms that will push in during the morning hours of Wednesday. Heading out on Wednesday morning you’ll definitely want to take the rain jacket and umbrella as we will be tracking showers and storms moving in. Most of the rain looks to be done around lunchtime for our western parishes and a little after lunch for those east as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 70′s. Just in time for Thanksgiving we do clear out and we will see some sunshine as we look to see partly cloudy skies and highs back into the middle 70′s.
Rain chances don’t stay away long as we look to see those increasing late Thursday and into Friday and Saturday and possibly even Sunday depending on the exact speed of the front. With this front we can expect a good soaking of rain with a couple of inches possible by the time its all said and done, but there will also be the chance we see a stronger storm as the front passes. The severe threat remains very low, but will be something we continue to monitor as we get closer. Behind that front much cooler air arrives as we fall back into the lower and middle 60′s from Sunday through the middle of next week. So enjoy the nice start to the day and then be prepared for rain through Wednesday before drying out just in time for Thanksgiving.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.