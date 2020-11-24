Cowgirls open season at Louisiana Tech Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball along with several other teams in the nation have been waiting for Nov. 25 for a long time, the opening day of the 2020-21 season.
For the Cowgirls, it’s been a long eight months and particularly the last three months since hurricanes Laura and Delta hit Lake Charles within two weeks of each other in August.
Due to those hurricanes the Cowgirls have been displaced in Baton Rouge, so playing a regular season game is something they have been looking forward to for a long time.
The Cowgirls will play their first eight games on the road beginning with Wednesday’s season opener at Louisiana Tech. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center. The game will be streamed, and the link can be found on mcneesesports.com.
‘Our season is here, and we can’t be more excited,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to play the game and to have a chance to play against someone else other than each other.
“It has been challenging times for all of us as we navigate through the challenges of COVID but adding two hurricanes in the mix has made for an interesting preseason. Our 13 ladies have worked so hard, bought into our system, have been resilient, tough, determined, and focused. Watching them shine through all of it has made us proud.”
The Cowgirls return one starter from a year ago in senior Callie Maddox who was third on the team in scoring (9.5 ppg.) despite missing two months due to an injury. Maddox and Shaela Gardner will be the only seniors this season along with six juniors, five of which are incoming transfers this season. Also making up the Cowgirl squad will be five sophomores, two of which spent last season as redshirts.
“We know this season will bring many other challenges along the way and these 13 young ladies will be ready for anything. We are looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity we will have at Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.”
