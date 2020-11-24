Cowgirls open season at Louisiana Tech Wednesday

The Cowgirls return one starter from a year ago in senior Callie Maddox who was third on the team in scoring (9.5 ppg.) despite missing two months due to an injury. Maddox and Shaela Gardner will be the only seniors this season along with six juniors, five of which are incoming transfers this season. Also making up the Cowgirl squad will be five sophomores, two of which spent last season as redshirts.