COVID-19 hospitalizations in SWLA continue to climb, 8 deaths reported in past week
By Johnathan Manning | November 24, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 1:29 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Southwest Louisiana’s Region 5 continue to climb.

There are now 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 31 on Nov. 10, when they took a sharp turn upward.

Eight confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have also been reported in the area in the past week.

The rising hospitalization numbers reflect a statewide trend in which hospitalizations from the virus have increased by more than 400 in just over two weeks. There are now 1,052 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, up from 622 on Nov. 9.

COVID-19 IN SWLA

REGION 5

· 103 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed death

· 12 probable deaths

CALCASIEU PARISH

· 63 new confirmed cases

· 1 new confirmed deaths

· 6 probable deaths

ALLEN PARISH

· 3 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

BEAUREGARD PARISH

· 1 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 4 probable deaths

CAMERON PARISH

· 10 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

JEFF DAVIS

· 26 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed death

· 2 probable deaths

VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)

· 26 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed death

· 3 probable deaths

