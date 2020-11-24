COVID-19 hospitalizations in SWLA continue to climb, 8 deaths reported in past week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Southwest Louisiana’s Region 5 continue to climb.
There are now 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis. COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 31 on Nov. 10, when they took a sharp turn upward.
Eight confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have also been reported in the area in the past week.
The rising hospitalization numbers reflect a statewide trend in which hospitalizations from the virus have increased by more than 400 in just over two weeks. There are now 1,052 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, up from 622 on Nov. 9.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 103 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed death
· 12 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 63 new confirmed cases
· 1 new confirmed deaths
· 6 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 3 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 1 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 10 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 26 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 26 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 3 probable deaths
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.